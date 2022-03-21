Buhari To Commission Airport Terminal In Lagos On Tuesday

On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the Murtala Muhammed Airport’s newly constructed international terminal.

The terminal, which was built over a landmass of around 56,000 square meters and features 66 check-in counters, has the capacity to process 14 million passengers each year.

According to Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, acting general manager, corporate affairs, there will also be a signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Lagos State Government on the 9-kilometer Airport-Shasha-Alimosho connection road, which would be built by the State Government.

In a bilateral agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China, the terminal was also developed in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Enugu.

The ones in Abuja and Port Harcourt have been completed and commissioned already, while that of Kano has been completed and will soon be commissioned.

“Other facilities in the terminal include 5 baggage collection carousels, 16 Immigration desks at arrival, 28 Immigration desks at departure, 8 security screening points, 6 passenger boarding bridges (out of which 2 has already been installed), 2 food courts, 4 premium lounges, 22 guest rooms and spa, 16 airline ticketing offices, visa on arrival and port health facility, as well as praying area, more than 3,000 square metres of duty-free space, approximately 5,000 square metres of lettable utility space, amongst others”, the statement read in parts.

The Acting GM further noted that the new terminal is expected to generate about three thousand direct and indirect employment for Nigerians, as well as enhance passenger facilitation and comfort at the Lagos airport.