Buhari To EFCC: Avoid Being Used For Partisan Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officers to avoid being drawn into personal disagreements or being used for partisan politics.

The President delivered the advice while speaking at the State House in Abuja on Friday at the Unveiling of the EFCC Standard Operating Procedures, Policies, and Manuals.

Buhari also advised them to avoid being swayed by political players for personal benefit or political gain, and urged those working in the commission to focus on serving the nation and establishing good administration.

The President praised the EFCC’s leadership for winning 2,220 convictions in a year and reclaiming over N152 billion and $385 million.

He expressed gladness that the war against corruption was being strengthened through the institutionalization of operational procedures as they formed the building blocks of transparency and accountability in administration and public expenditure.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, also lauded the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, for efforts to further institutionalize the commission by developing 26 Standard Operating Procedures and 25 Policies and Manuals for the Departments, Units and Staff of the Commission.

The President said, “Ladies and Gentlemen, these outstanding feats achieved are being unveiled today and I would like to use this opportunity to encourage other Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government, especially Law Enforcement Agencies to also ensure the standardization of their processes within the extant laws and regulations as provided in our statutes.

“I need not underscore the importance of today’s occasion but let me remind you that the stakes are high but national expectations are higher. Therefore, we must continue to strive and deal decisively with matters in accordance with the rule of law.

“On the part of the Government, we shall continue to accord all necessary support to MDAs in order to ensure the sustainability of the initiatives already commenced in actualizing our vision of a corrupt free society.

“Let me conclude by saying that the fight against economic and financial crimes in Nigeria is a collective responsibility of all Nigerians if we are to make meaningful progress as a nation. I invite you all to fight corruption in all its ramifications and join us to entrench good governance values and integrity within all our systems. As I have often said, “If we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill us as a nation.”