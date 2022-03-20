Buhari’s Credibility, Nigeria’s Biggest Asset – Gambari

Professor Ibrahim Gambari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, has stated that his boss is the most valuable asset Nigeria has today, especially because the president is a man of his word.

Gambari, a former minister of external affairs and Nigeria’s longest-serving ambassador to the United Nations (UN), made the remarks at the public launch of a book titled “With Heart and Might: 33 Years in the Nigerian Diplomatic Service” in Abuja yesterday.

Gambari said, “The biggest asset we have as a country today is the credit and credibility that President Muhammadu Buhari enjoys in our sub-region in Africa, the Middle East and the world at large. So, how do we take advantage and try to institutionalise that credit and credibility he has brought to our country even beyond his tenure?

“Because he has warned that come 2023 after May, he is going to lead by example. So, when he frowns at the extension of term limits and amendments of the constitution to suit particular persons in office, he is leading by example,” Gambari said.

He said Nigeria must promote its national interest positively to be accepted globally.