Buni Returns, Says Bello Did A Good Job In His Absence

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, has returned to the country.

When Buni travelled abroad for medical treatment, Governor Sani Bello of Niger State assumed office in acting capacity.

In a brief interview with newsmen at the Yobe Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, on Thursday night, Buni said Bello performed well in his absence.

The Niger gov and his Kogi counterpart, Yahaya Bello, as well as other members of the party, paid Buni a solidarity visit.

Speaking with journalists, Buni said, “You know that since I travelled, the party has not stopped. His Excellency has done very well in managing the affairs of the party.

“We are here to discuss the issues going forward. We are now at the finishing line in the preparations for our national convention which is at hand on March 26. We are putting heads together to achieve this task ahead. I want to emphasise that the March 26 national convention is sacrosanct.”