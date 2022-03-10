Buni Tried To Supplant Buhari’s Will, Says Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, has accused his Yobe State counterpart, Mai Mala Buni, of attempting to supplant President Muhammadu Buhari’s will.

As previously reported, Abubakar Sani Bello, the Governor of Niger State, proclaimed himself interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee on Monday. Before Governor Bello’s declaration, Buni was the chairman of the APC-CECPC.

In a statement released on Thursday, Akeredolu praised the Niger Governor’s leadership while also admitting that recent events within the APC, particularly under Buni’s leadership, have been a major embarrassment.

The statement, which he personally signed, was titled ‘Buni, Pocket-filling Black Legs In Corridors Of Power Tried To Supplant President’s Will-Akeredolu.’

It read in part, “Without necessarily dwelling on details that are known to critical stakeholders, the path taken lately by Governor Mai Mala Buni, the immediate past head of the CECPC and an indivisible few, is an unenviable trajectory undeserving of our dear party. It is a disdainful narrative.

“Nevertheless, the courage and determination, as well as shrewd sincerity of purpose demonstrated by most of the APC Governors, remain a delight. Significantly, the swift response and prompt action taken by Mr President have, in no small means, salvaged our great party from internal scavengers. We indeed survived a Civilian Coup largely inspired by mischief and incurable lust for power through artificial barricades.”