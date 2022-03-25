Burna Boy Cancels AfroNation Festival Performance

Grammy Award winner Burna Boy, will not perform at the 2022 AfroNation Festival in Puerto Rico.

The singer announced this in an Instagram story on Thursday.

Burna Boy who expressed his regret over the news said the reason was due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control.

He, however, promised to make it up to his fans.

”I’m extremely gutted that I won’t be at Afro Nation Puerto Rico. Due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control. I will make it up to you all for sure! Love, Damini”. he wrote.

Burna Boy was set to perform alongside Wizkid, Yemi Aladi, Tems, Kizz Daniels, Naira Marley, Tekno, Rema, Wande Coal, Patoranking, Ckay and others.

The festival, which is returning this year after a two-year break, is scheduled to hold in two regions.

The first phase will take place between March 24, 2022, and March 26, 2022, in Balneario de Carolina, Puerto Rico, America while the second edition will take place on the Praia da Rocha beach in Portimao, Algarve, from July 1, 2022, to July 3, 2022.