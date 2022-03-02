Cameroonian Man Joins The Ukraine Army (Photos)

A man from Cameroon has accepted the call by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine for people from different countries to join the Ukrainian army and defend the country against Russia.

A twitter user, @nzekiev shared photos of the man from Cameroon and wrote:

“This is our friend who went to join the Ukraine army. He has been living here for long and he cherishes Ukraine. I am glad some of our people are supporting them. This is commendable.”

— Nze (@nzekiev) March 1, 2022