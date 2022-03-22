Church Owners Allegedly Abduct Their Church Members And Kill One In Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State police command have arrested two founders of one Christian Fellowship Group, Life Builders Network, for allegedly abducting their church members and killing one of them.

The church founders, Chidi Samuel and Paul Zakari, were alleged to have killed one Favour Okumazor in Oyan village, Imala, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun.

They were paraded on Monday, March 21, alongside others arrested for various crimes.

While parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankoke, said the suspects had taken some youths numbering seven away from their parents to an isolated area in Oyan for Bible study and fellowship.

According to him, one of the youths had escaped to inform their parents that one of them had been killed by the self-styled men of God.

He added that the parents alerted the police, who he said went ahead to apprehend the suspects.