Comedian, Seyi Law And Wife Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary

Seyi Law, the popular Nigerian comedian and his wife Ebere are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today March 27.

Recalled that Seyi Law and Ebere got married in 2011 and now have two daughters together.

The excited comedian took to his Instagram page to celebrate Ebere and thanked her for choosing to go the marriage journey with him.

”It’s being 11 years since we walked the aisle.

For me, what makes it worth celebrating is the memories we have created.

Yes, it’s not being all beautiful and it has not been all bad either.

We have walked our paths and are still on the journey.

I hope we can make a beautiful eternal memories out of the remaining time.



Thanks for choosing to take this route with me.

Stacy, my darling and the mother of the adorable geniuses God has given me. Thank You.



Happy 11th Wedding Anniversary and a beautiful Mother’s Day Celebration to You.



I love You now and forever.

‘SEYILAW.” he wrote: