Comedienne Princess was my lover; we slept together, we kissed —Actor Baba Ijesha

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James (alias Baba Ijesha) on Friday told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that comedienne Damilola Adekoya (alias Princess) was his former lover.

The actor testified as to the second defence witness at his trial for alleged defilement of the 14-year-old foster daughter of Princess.Led in evidence by defence counsel, Mr Dada Awosika (SAN), Baba Ijesha described the nature of the relationship he allegedly had with Princess.

“We were dating, my lord; she always slept in my room. We slept together, I touched her, she touched me, she kissed me and I kissed her,” he said. Earlier, the defendant told the court how he allegedly met the comedienne. He said he received a phone call from Princess while he was an on-air personality on Radio Lagos and LTV 8.

“She said she was my number one fan and she asked me to promote her on my programme. That is how we started. She told me she wanted to join the Yoruba section because the English section is bad, Ali Baba is bad, Buchi is bad. She also asked me to introduce her to my producer,” he said. The defendant said that in the course of the relationship, he met Princess’s mother and she gave him her nickname which is “Mama Larry”.

He said that Princess’s mother advised him to take care of her daughter and that though her daughter was stubborn, he could handle her. “I promised to promote her, I cannot allow anything to affect her career, I cannot h#rt a woman, I’ve never done it in my life,” he said.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria