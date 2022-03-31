Convention: Accept Outcome, Nasarawa Gov Urges Party Stakeholders

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has appealed to stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in the state, to accept the outcome of the just concluded national convention, by throwing their weight behind a former Governor of the State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who emerged as the National Chairman of the party.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Lafia on Thursday, by Governor Abdullahi Sule, through his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra.

He stated that he had observed unsavoury outbursts, bickerings, bitter exchanges and the use of foul and unprintable languages between the supporters of Adamu, and Al-Makura.

The statement noted that, besides other aspirants from the North-Central geopolitical zone, Adamu had contested the APC top seat with another former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Umaru Al-Makura, whose loyalists were not pleased with Adamu’s chairing of the party, thereby fanning the embers of discord in the state.

It partly read, “The outpour of emotions at such moment is understandable but must be tamed in order to ensure harmony, peaceful coexistence and growth of our party and the state in particular.

“This development is not only detestable but signifies retrogressive politicking; the kind that divides and retards progress.

“Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Umaru Tanko Al-Makura have since accepted the outcome of the election as the will of God.

“It is on record that Senator Al-Makura has gone to the residence of Senator Adamu to congratulate him on his victory, promising to support him to achieve victory for the party in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

“So, I wish to appeal for calm, especially if we profess true love and support for these two elder statesmen. We should emulate them by making peace instead of bitter rivalry which is an ill-wind that blows no one any good.”