Convention: APC Will Lead Nigeria To Manifest Destiny, Says Osinbajo

The All Progressives Congress, according to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), will continue to build a Nigeria that all citizens can be proud of.

This was revealed by the Vice President on Saturday night at the APC Convention in Eagle Square, Abuja.

The Vice President spoke soon before President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech.

According to a statement from Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, the ruling party will implement the promise of universal health coverage for all Nigerians.

“We will continue undaunted in the task of building infrastructure that will be the foundation of the great modern economy of our dreams. We will continue in the task of building a strong, United, fair and just Nigeria; a Nigeria where every young man and woman can find opportunities to work, and prosper, he added.

He urged the new leaders of the party to “focus on the objective of taking 100 million out of poverty in this decade, as promised by this government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will not relent; we will not look back and we will not falter. And by the grace of God, this party, our party, the All Progressives Congress, will in the coming decades lead Nigeria and its great peoples to its manifest destiny.”