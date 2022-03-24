Convention: Buhari Orders APC To Refund Monies To Candidates Who Step Down

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the All Progressives Congress to refund the monies used in purchasing forms to aspirants who step down and embrace consensus ahead of the Saturday convention.

Buhari stated this during a meeting with APC governors in Abuja on Wednesday.

He added that the governors should ensure that all persons seeking office into the National Working Committee emerge through consensus.

The President subsequently gave the governors 24 hours to draw up a list of the candidates for all positions ahead of the convention.

He stated, “I have already given my own input and other recommendations on the way forward in both my February 25, 2022 meeting with the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee and my March 13, 2022 letter to the chairman of the APC Governors Forum.

“Your Excellencies. With the convention only two days away I implore you to come together and sort out all the remaining party positions so that within the next 24 hours we can arrive at a unity list which we can take to the convention.

“Finally all those who have bought forms indicating interest and have been dropped should have their money refunded without delay.”