Convention: Buhari’s intervention rescued APC from disharmony, says Orji Kalu

President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention in the turmoil engulfing the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu, rescued the party from disintegration.

Kalu praised Buhari for his leadership role in securing a peaceful national convention in a statement released on Saturday.

On Thursday, the president met with members of the APC in the national legislature as well as senior party leaders.

Buhari warned APC supporters not to jeopardize the party’s chances in the 2023 elections.

In response to the news, Kalu expressed confidence that the convention would be a success, and urged party members to stick together and remain dedicated to the party’s principles.

“I want to sincerely commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick and timely intervention in resolving the crises that rocked our great party,” Kalu said.

“His intervention by inviting the various caucuses, stakeholders and leaders has brought in calm and unassuming peace which has rescued our party from disharmony.

“Members of the party should demonstrate the spirit of love, peace and harmony as demonstrated by the president by embracing unity to help our party succeed in 2023 general election.

“APC is one family and the president has done exceptionally well by meeting with the relevant stakeholders to resolve some of the crises rocking the party.”