Convention Crisis: Matawalle Tackles Akeredolu, Asks APC Govs To Stop Ridiculing Party

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has expressed reservations about his Ondo counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, using “unprintable language” to describe the ruling party’s issue.

Niger State Governor Sani Bello assumed the APC leadership on Monday in Abuja after President Muhammadu Buhari purportedly approved the resignation of Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni as the chairman of the CECPC and replaced him with his Niger State counterpart.

He blamed Buni for the widening crisis in the party and said that the Yobe governor had been removed for good and that Sani Bello was fully in charge with the support of at least 19 governors of the ruling party.

While reacting to the ongoing crisis in the ruling party, Akeredolu had said “only Yahoo Yahoo governors are with Buni”.

In a statement, Mr Zailani Bappa, his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, issued on his behalf, on Friday, Matawalle cautioned his counterparts against “unguarded statements” over the party’s crisis.

“It is not right for us to wash our dirty linens in the media, especially at this critical time of the party’s transformation as we move towards a decisive period in 2023.”

“I believe that each of us has been trying his best in his way to move the interest of our great party forward.

“His Excellency, Gov. Mai Mala Buni has no doubt, contributed immensely to the promotion of the party’s fortunes and indeed all other governors who disagreed with one another.

“However, we all disagree to agree. That is the beauty of democracy. There is no point in promoting disharmony among ourselves after disagreements are settled,” he said.