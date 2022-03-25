Convention: We Must Not Jeopardise Our Chances In 2023 Elections, Buhari Tells APC Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure that the party’s forthcoming convention goes smoothly.

The president spoke on Thursday at a meeting with APC members in the national assembly and other chieftains of the party.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, Buhari advised members of the party to “avoid distractions” and focus on ensuring that the party has its house in order before the general election.

“As you all know, the national convention of our party, which we have committed to, is holding on the 26th March, 2022. And we cannot afford to do anything that will jeopardise the chances of the party in the 2023 general election,” he was quoted as saying.

“The limited timeframe of the INEC timetable does not permit us any room for delay or further squabbling. We must, therefore, in the light of this reality consistently keep our eyes on the ball and refuse any distraction.

“A critical segment of our national democratic process is the national assembly. Being representatives of our people from all over the country, the national assembly, especially the ninth assembly, has exhibited a commitment to a peaceful democratic process in its conduct and utmost maturity in its relationship with other arms of government. I commend you, the leadership for this success.

“Distinguished Senators and honourable members, we have an obligation to conduct the upcoming convention in a manner that not only fortifies the unity of our party but also improves the prospects of our electoral fortunes in the 2023 general election. You have an important role to play in ensuring that this happens.”