Couple burnt to death as fire razes home in Plateau state

A young woman identified as Mercy Joseph and her husband were burnt to death as a result of fire disaster in Plateau state.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of this report, however, it was gathered that fire razed their home in the early hours of Thursday, March 3.

A Jos resident, Shantel Alphonsus, who confirmed the incident said the fire was caused by petrol stored in the house.

Mercy’s sister, Princess Ruth Innocent confirmed the incident on Facebook on Friday morning, March 4.

“Am still confused about am hearing. Should dis be dream or what, my own love no more, I will forever missed the good time we spent on Earth. I pray you both find peace with God and may your gentle souls rest in perfect peace with the Lord” she wrote.

Meanwhile, one Williams said that she chatted with Mercy on Wednesday, March 2, a day before the fire accident.