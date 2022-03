A Nigerian couple has gone to a BRT bus to take their pre-wedding photos.

Posting the photos on Twitter, the excited groom, Lola Okunrin, wrote;

”We took our pre-wedding shoot to where it all started some years ago. Inside BRT. Love on the move”

Back in 2021, Lola took to his Twitter handle to share how they met and started a relationship in 2018.

