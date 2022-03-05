Couple Welcome First Child After 16 Years Of Waiting

A Nigerian woman and her husband have welcomed their first child after 16 years of marriage.

According to a friend of the couple, Happiness Daniel Agri who shared the good news on social media, the baby girl was dedicated in church on Sunday, February 27.

She wrote:

“After 16 years of waiting, God showed and sent Deborah. We are grateful Lord. Congratulations Joy Nwibwu Francis Chieduko and family on your princess dedication yesterday. It was fun all the way. God is never too late. He is a baby maker and we can’t be a baby beggar. More testimonies.”

See photos below: