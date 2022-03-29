Court Slates May 27 To Hear Suit Seeking Buhari’s Sack

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed May 27, 2022, for hearing in a fresh suit seeking to upturn the 2019 election of President Muhammadu Buhari and to declare his presidential seat vacant.

Former presidential candidate, Chief Albert Ambrose Owuru, in the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/480/21 titled, “Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru and HDP Versus President Muhammadu Buhari and two others” is challenging the return of President Buhari for a second term in office.

The two others on the originating summons are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice as co-defendants.

When the matter came up for mention before Justice Inyang Ekwo, President Buhari was not in court and was also not represented by any lawyer.

The Judge found that Buhari, as the 1st defendant in the suit, was not served with the hearing notice as required by law and he consequently, fixed May 27 to enable hearing notice to be served on Buhari for hearing of the suit.

Owuru’s legal action is coming more than two years after he contested for the same Presidency with Buhari during the 2019 presidential election.

Owuru wants the court to declare Buhari as an unlawful President, illegally occupying the presidential seat at the Aso Rock Villa.