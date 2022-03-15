Davido Angry After Twitter Troll Said Peruzzi Is Ifeanyi’s Real Father

A Twitter user has trolled Davido with a nasty comment about his son, Ifeanyi.

According to the troll, Davido’s son by Chioma was actually fathered by Peruzzi.

The Twitter user with the handle @Mister_Mdee made the damning allegation yesterday, rattling the muscian.

Davido responded to the troll and called him a dead man walking.

“Dead man walking! You don carry ur hate for me to my child !! Innocent child! Brother, YOU DO THIS ONE !!!! Oya na,” the singer wrote on Twitter.

Davido added that people can attack him as long as they want but not his children.

“Say all you want about DAVIDO …. but DO NOT MENTION MY CHILDREN,” he added.

However, fans have taken to social media to criticize Mdee and urged Davido not to overshoot the matter.