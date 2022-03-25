Davido Responds As Fans Mock Him Over His Comment On Drake’s N1.7billion Chain

Multi-award-winning Nigerian entertainer, Davido has made a U-turn after vowing to acquire the chain of Canadian rapper Drake.

Few days ago, Drake showed off his $3,000,000 chain and it is the same type chain Davido once declared that he wanted.

Taking to his Instagram story, Davido apologised to his fans that he would no longer acquire the chain.

He wrote;

“I was drunk the day I said I wanted this… sorry guys.”

Reacting, Nigerian Blogger, Tunde Ednut shared Davido’s post on Instagram and some fans subtly mocked the DMW Boss over the inability to buy the chain.

In response to these comments, Davido then took to Tunde Ednut’s comment section to write ;

“See people here in the comment section so happy that or think I cannot buy this… I actually can but it would be a dumb investment.”

