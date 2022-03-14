Davido’s Father Gifts Singer Another Land In Banana Island

Superstar singer, Davido received another land in Banana Island, Lagos from his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

The excited singer made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday.

“Woke up to another land from popsi in banana island again! Such a dope father Love u pops,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the 29-year-old announced he was about to build something ‘crazy’ for his children.

“I’m boutta build some crazy sh*t for the kids,” he wrote.

This comes two months after he did a house warming ceremony for his second home in Banana Island, Lagos.

The singer had on January 6, 2022, launched his new home with a star-studded house party.

Davido, popularly called Omo Baba Olowo (child of a rich man), had celebrated his new home a month after the Aye crooner gifted himself a brand new Lamborghini Aventador.