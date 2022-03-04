Democracy Has Declined Under Buhari —PDP Chairman

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu argued that democratic values in Nigeria have steadily declined in the past seven years under the current administration.

Ayu stated this on Thursday in Abuja when he received in audience a seven-person delegation of the European Union Election Observer Mission, led by its Chief Election Observer, Maria Arena.

According to a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, Ayu told the EU delegation that its report on the 2019 general elections reflected the drawbacks saying “we will keep complaining as long these undemocratic practices subsist.”

He boasted that the PDP, in its 16 years in power, not only safeguarded Nigerian democracy, but also established institutions that strengthened it.

He expressed that PDP “believes fiercely in democracy and its transparent processes.”

The former lawmaker also lamented that rather than improve on PDP’s legacy, Nigeria’s “hard-won democracy” was witnessing a steady depreciation under the APC.

“We are worried that instead of strengthening the democratic process, which will better serve the people, we are seeing a sustained decline in those democratic practices; the conduct of compromised elections, the use of security agents to attack judges, to attack citizens instead of protecting them, and to subvert the electoral processes.

“We have evidence and we stand by our position. These are not just empty pronouncements.”