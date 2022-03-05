Divorce Feels Like Full-Blown COVID-19 – Kanye West Cries Out

Kanye West, the popular American rapper and billionaire, has shared an emotional poem detailing his feelings as regards his ongoing divorce.

Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, had filed a divorce from West back in February 2021 after seven years of marriage.

The rapper had made efforts to bring his family back together by publicly pleading with his wife to reconsider the divorce.

However, the couple continued to drift apart as they both found new partners. Relationship between the two degenerated when West started a social media attack on Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

In a series of posts, West had referred to the comedian as “dumb head”, and “trash”. He also rapped about beating up Davidson in his recently released song, Eazy.

In a tiny print poem posted via his Instagram page on Friday, Ye said, 1“Divorce feels like full blown Covid. Divorce feels like your doctor don’t know sh*t. Divorce feels like you’re walking on glass.

“Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall. Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall. Divorce feels like you’re getting beat up in the mall.”

Describing divorce as “suffocating”, West said it also felt “like your teeth being pulled with pliers”, “like nails in your hand”, “like walking in on your bride and best man.”

Concluding with a quote from Micheal Jackson’s Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ lyrics, the rapper said divorce felt like “you gave everyone away and you don’t have the right to have anything to say.”

“You are not you anymore. You’re what’s left of you. Micheal Jackson said it best: You’re a vegetable. You’re a vegetable. You’re the real Cosby not a Huxtable,” the post read.

Ye’s post comes two days after Kardashian was declared legally single by the court. The mother-of-four further pulled out “West” from her social media handles, reverting to her maiden name.