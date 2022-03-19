Don’t Drag Us Into Your Dirty Politics – IPOB Warns Politicians

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked Nigerian politicians not to drag the group into their dirty politics, warning such actions would be regretted if continued.

The group specifically warned Senator Ike Ekweremadu to stop his campaign Director-General, Engr. Eric Ogbo Asogwa, Mazi Chinedu Mba and others to leave IPOB alone.

This was contained in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

Also Read: IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu Remains Our Only Leader Ordained By God

IPOB also dissociated itself from the viral videos on social media on purported fundraising for its Eastern Security Network (ESN).

It noted that the said fundraiser had no approval of its Directorate of State (DOS), urging the public to disregard such move.