Don’t Generalize, All Women Are Not The Same – Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has advised men, not to date broke women that will be asking for transport fare before or after the date.

Yul Edochie in one of his recent posts said not all women are the same, there are some who work hard and they don’t need your money. He advises men to go for hard-working and comfortable women, not the broke ones.

In his word, he wrote:

“Na Una hey date broke women wed day find transport money.

“There’re hardworking, comfortable women who will agree to go on a date with

You without demanding transport fare before and after.

“They don’t need your money.

“Don’t generalize.

“All women are not the same.”