Don’t Use Roadblocks, Raids For Extortion, IGP Warns Officers

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali has warned police officers in the Federal Capital (FCT) to not use crime prevention measures such as roadblocks and raids for extortion.

Baba spoke in Abuja at FCT Command during a one-day duty tour, specifically handed this warning to the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Area Commanders and Police Tactical Teams.

He stated that their functions as security agents should not create difficult situations for road users and other law-abiding citizens.

He said, “We must ensure that they serve the purpose for which they are deployed. Don’t raid because you want to detain people and begin to ask for bail. Don’t be on the road doing stop and search because you want to create a difficult situation for road users so that you can extort.

“Whatever crime prevention measure you want to adopt, you must use it effectively and with the fear of God. The job of policing belongs to everybody and we must all come together to cooperate and synergise if we must police our communities effectively.

“Police, as a lead agency in internal security, must exploit this area of collaboration with the people. The space is wide, there is no need for rivalry or to outsmart others because every security agency, including the police, are working to checkmate the activities of criminals.”