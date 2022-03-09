Drug Trafficking: 4 SANs, 16 Other Lawyers Vow To Defend Abba Kyari

At least 20 lawyers have expressed desire to defend the suspended DCP Abba Kyari.

Musa Shafiu, a legal practitioner, told newsmen on Wednesday, on behalf of other lawyers.

He said the lawyers are ready to defend Kyari in a suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He added that the team is made up of four senior advocates of Nigeria who represented Kyari and his co-defendant in the trial which would commence before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

“We should recall that DCP Abba Kyari, in a motion filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo of Federal High Court sitting in Abuja denied the allegation linking him to an international drug cartel by the NDLEA.

“He filed the motion to seek for the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

“He said he was ready to appear in court to answer any charge against him because the allegation upon which he was arrested and detained is a trump-up allegation without sufficient proof,” Shafiu said.

The lawyer said the decision to support Kyari, formerly the head of Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), was also premised on the sacrifices the suspended DCP had made for the country in the area of security.

He said Kyari has distinguished himself in areas of serving his father’s land as a police officer, with the arrest of many high-profile criminals across the country.

He said his “good work and dedication to the country is far more than his shortcoming.”