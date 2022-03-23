Edo Offers Striking Example Of How Nigeria Can Fix Electricity Problem, Says Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, has stated that the federal government can learn from the state on how to fix the problem of power supply in the country.

The Edo governor spoke on Tuesday at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) distinguished lecture series titled: ‘Making Politics Work for Citizens, Governance and Development: The Edo State Experience’, held in Lagos.

Obaseki, whose comments come amid complaints of epileptic power supply across the country, stated that Edo has stable electricity in its public facilities.

Also Read: FG To Stop Payment For Unused Electricity

“Edo presents a very striking example of how Nigeria can fix its intractable electricity problem, which has plagued the country since independence,” he said.

“With robust partnership with the private sector, the state government has succeeded in encouraging generation by attracting firms like Azura (450MW); Ossiomo Power (95MW) is now proceeding to create its own electricity markets to encourage investments in distribution of power within the state.

“Currently, there is stable electricity to power public institutions and infrastructure in metropolitan Benin city.”