Edo PDP Crisis: Wike Calls For Disciplinary Action Against Obaseki’s Deputy

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has taken a swipe on the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, for threatening the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike who spoke during the inauguration of the Eastern Bypass Road on Saturday said it was unfortunate and shameful that a deputy governor would appear on a national television to threaten the PDP.

He vowed to ensure that a disciplinary action was taken by the leadership of the party against Shaibu.

He recalled how Shaibu knelt down to beg the PDP for its umbrella when his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) denied them the ticket to seek reelection.

He said: “He is threatening the party that there is alternative to the PDP. This is the same deputy governor that knelt down to beg for us to give them the umbrella. Today he has the effrontery to threaten the PDP. What a shame!

“When they were denied ticket under the APC they were running helter-skelter begging everybody to give them umbrella and we gave them the umbrella. We went and ensured they won that election.

“Today, that deputy governor will be ranting. A deputy governor will come out of the television to tell PDP that there is alternative. I have written to the Chairman of the party, if they don’t constitute a disciplinary committee against the deputy governor, I will invoke the sections of the party and ensure they discipline that deputy governor.

“He lost his ward during the election. It is unfortunate for our party. It is the first time I have seen a deputy governor come out of the television to threaten the party. Who is his father? Now that he has started the trouble, let him wait, we will make sure he never has rest.”