EFCC Arrests Church Founder Wanted By FBI For Wire Fraud, Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Kelechi Vitalis Anozie. Anozie is the Founder of Praying City Church located in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The suspect is on the watch list of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In a statement on Thursday by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, Anozie was nabbed following intelligence linking him to alleged conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

Anozie is said to have worked with four accomplices: Valentine Iro, Ekene Ekechukwu (alias Ogedi Power), Bright Azubuike (alias Bright Bauer Azubuike) and Ifeanyi Junior.

“They are alleged to have defrauded one F. F., who lives in Illinois, the sum of $135,800 and another $47,000”, the statement added.