EFCC Given 7 Days Ultimatum To Initiate Criminal Charges Against Tinubu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been given a seven-day deadline to prosecute Bola Tinubu, a presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Concerned Nigerians Advocacy Group issued the ultimatum in a letter dated March 25, 2022, addressed to EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The letter, signed by Deji Adeyanju, urged the EFCC to investigate the source of money delivered to Tinubu’s home in bullion vans during the 2019 Presidential election.

Adeyanju warned that if the EFCC does not comply within seven days, the group will go to court to compel it to do so.

After receiving the body’s petition two years ago, the activist wondered why the anti-graft agency had yet to investigate Tinubu.

He accused the EFCC of selected justice with the arrest of former Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, while Tinubu goes about freely.

Adeyanju urged EFCC to immediately initiate criminal charges against the former governor of Lagos State.