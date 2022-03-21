EFCC Punishes Officer Who Leaked Video of Willie Obiano In Custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has said it has identified the officer that leaked former Anambra Governor Willie Obiano’s video while in custody.
Recall that an EFCC officer recorded and leaked the video on social media.
As a result, Obiano trended and became a laughing stock online.
In the footage, he was seen in shirt and short drinking bottle water.
Below is a statement from EFCC on Monday, signed by its head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.
“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a trending video showing the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano in the custody of the Commission.”
“The Commission wishes to distance itself from the said video which is completely at variance with the established Standard Operating Procedure of the EFCC.”
“A discreet investigation ordered upon discovery of the leak has revealed the errant officer behind the odious act and he is currently being subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.”