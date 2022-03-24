EFCC Secures Conviction Of ‘Michael Jackson’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of an internet fraudster, Michael Jackson, a.k.a. Ella-Ellywood.

He was sentenced to three months imprisonment on March 21, 2022, after he was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on impersonation contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) Of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act 2015.

He pleaded guilty to the offence before Justice Tijani G.Ringim of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, A. R. Alabi, reviewed the facts before of the case. Alabi told the court that Michael Jackson, was arrested on January 25, 2022, following credible intelligence received by the commission on the illegal activities of some individuals allegedly involved in computer fraud.

“Jackson poses as Ella, a transgender woman, and defrauded unsuspecting victims of millions of Naira. The convict who is also a DJ had in his possession fetish items which he claimed was for success”, he said.

He also tendered the following ; One iPhone 11 Pro; one Mack Book; one Hp Laptop; One 4Runner Toyota Jeep; one Honda Accord, the defendant’s extra-judicial statements and several fraudulent documents printed out of the defendant’s device. These exhibits were admitted by the court.

Alabi further prayed the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Justice Ringim pronounced him guilty as charged and convicted him accordingly. The Judge also ordered the forfeiture of the items recovered from the convict to the Federal Government of Nigeria.