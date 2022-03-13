Ekweremadu Announces Governorship Bid, Says Zoning Is ‘Treachery Of Politics’

Former deputy president of the senate, Ike Ekweremadu has announced that he will contest the 2023 governorship election in Enugu state.

The lawmaker representing Enugu west senatorial district announced his governorship ambition at a media briefing on Friday in Enugu.

There is a debate in the south-east state about rotating the governorship to Enugu east after the tenure of Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governor of Enugu, who is from Enugu north.

But Ekweremadu described the zoning arrangement as a “treachery of politics”, adding that there is no such in the state.

The legislator, who has been in the senate since 2003, stated that he served as deputy senate president in the sixth, seventh and eighth assemblies not out of zoning, but because he enjoyed popular support.

“I challenge any person, who said there is zoning in Enugu politics, to say where and when it was discussed and agreed in the state,” he said.

“Some people, when they want to benefit from a political position, they go ahead and talk of zoning because they have someone in mind. It is treachery of politics.

Some people have also accused me of being a product of zoning. I was never a product of zoning, and if there was zoning, I won’t be in the senate five times. I had always contested and my people, during those days, gave me these opportunities.

“The position I occupied as deputy president of senate was not out of zoning. When David Mark became senate president, he wanted someone he could work with and he nominated me.”