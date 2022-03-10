El-Rufai: 19 APC Governors Endorsed Buni’s Removal

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, revealed why the interim chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had to be moved out.

Certain actions and inactions by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, he claims, put the ruling party in jeopardy because they hampered the plan to host the convention on March 26.

El-Rufai spoke on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today on Wednesday night.

He said he had the authority of Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu to explain the action that led to the appointment of Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello as acting chairman of APC.

He claimed that 19 of the 23 governors elected on the party’s ticket were united in their mission to save the party from imploding.

El-Rufai said the governors met with President Buhari on Sunday, shortly before his London trip to obtain his approval for the plan to proceed with preparations for the convention and to hold a NEC meeting to ratify the critical decision on the way the forward.

He confirmed that an injunction has been obtained following a request from the court by a party member to the effect that the party should not hold its convention until his grievances have been addressed.

El-Rufai, who said Buni was aware and neither informed the party nor did anything on it, said efforts had commenced now to vacate the injunction which he described as “a weapon of mass destruction”, planned to use to scuttle the convention.

He said the fate of caretaker secretary James Akpanudoedehe had been decided after he refused to take instruction from acting Chairman Bello who took over on Monday.