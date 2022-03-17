El-Zakzaky: I Hope To Return To Zaria Someday

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has expressed that he hopes to return to Zaria in Kaduna State, some time in future.

El-Zakzaky disclosed in an interview with a media organisation.

After five years in detention, a Kaduna State High Court in July last year discharged and acquitted him and his wife, Zeenat.

Also Read: Court Fixes Date To Hear El-Zakzaky’s N4b Suit Against DSS

El-Zakzaky said, “I hope to return to Zaria at some time in the future to build on my religious activities especially.

“I am being carried since they (soldiers) damaged my left thigh and left hand. I am not saying a fracture; I mean damage.

“Four ‘soldiers’ rained gunshots at the small room we were. They were there wipe us out. They asked me to room my clothes; when I refused one of them said fire. And the rest opened fire on us. And in the process, the whole house was razed.”