Electoral Act Is Buhari’s Only Gift To Nigerians – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has expressed that signing of electoral bill into law as the only gift President Muhammadu Buhari has given to Nigerians.

He stated this while speaking during the state executive council meeting in Yenagoa, on Thursday.

Diri applauded the President for signing the amended electoral act bill into law.

Also Read: Electoral Act: Clause On Political Appointees Will Stop Impunity, Says Edwin Clark

Recall that last week Friday, President Buhari signed the amended electoral amendment bill into law, months after refusing to assent his signature to the bill.

Speaking on the development, Diri stated that the act will be remembered in history as it would improve the electoral process in Nigeria.