Electoral Act: Lawan Reads Buhari’s Letter Asking NASS To Delete Clause Disenfranchising Appointees

The national assembly has officially received communication from President Muhammadu Buhari asking it to delete a clause in the electoral act.

This was contained in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

Buhari asked the lawmakers to expunge section 84 (12) of the electoral act of 2022 because it disenfranchises serving political officers.

The section reads: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

This means political appointees nursing presidential ambition in the current administration will have to resign by June.