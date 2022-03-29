Ex-Green Eagles Player David Adiele Turns Security Guard In US

A former Nigerian defender, David Adiele is now working as a security guard in the United States.
The 67-year-old was a prominent member of the Green Eagles squad that won the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations. He also played for the defunct Abiola Babes of Abeokuta.
The ex-defender was spotted at a Hispanic grocery store in the US by a Nigerian who took his discovery to social media.
Narrating the incident, the man wrote “I walked into the Hispanic grocery store to pick up some swallow food. The security man promptly greeted me.
“However, I noticed the greeting wasn’t a regular one. I heard him stutter ‘how you dey?’ Now, how would this guy know I’m Nigerian, I thought to myself.
“As he came closer, I pretended I didn’t understand him. His looks may have given him away, but mine? How would one easily think I’m Nigerian.
“On approaching me, he began speaking in Igbo. Long story short: This is David Adiele, ex Super Eagles great and part of the 1980 Nations Cup winning team, alongside (Emmanuel) Okala, (Christian) Chukwu, (Segun) Odegbami, (late Muda) Lawal, (late Okey) Isima, (Adokie) Amiesimeka, (Aloysius) Atuegbu, (Felix) Owolabi etc.”
The man said they began talking and ended up shedding tears for Nigeria.
A member of Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games gold medal winning Dream Team, Kingsley Obiekwu, also made headlines earlier this year when he revealed he was now a a bus driver in Enugu State.