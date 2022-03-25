Fayemi Rejects Consensus Arrangement, Says Buhari’s Candidates Will Slug It Out At APC Convention

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has stated that he is not aware that President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed some candidates for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention.

He stated this while speaking at a high-level policy dialogue organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), on Thursday.

Fayemi stated that he was not aware of any agreement on consensus.

He said while it is within the rights of Buhari to have preferred candidates, he was not aware of that.

Fayemi said this while responding to one of the questions asked during the interactive session.

“As for your question on whether the President (Muhammadu Buhari) has anointed anyone, I have no knowledge of that. But the President is well within his rights to have a prefer candidate… if his candidate wins, fine; if his candidate loses, fine,” Fayemi said.

Asked to clarify his thoughts on the convention during a brief chat with journalists after the programme, Fayemi simply said, “You heard what I said.”

However, Yinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, later issued a statement to deny what Fayemi said, though it was recorded