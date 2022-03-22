Femi Adesina: PDP Wants To Destabilise Nigeria In Order To Sneak Back To Power

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to presidential spokesman Femi Adesina, is only interested in destabilizing the country.

He added in a statement released on Tuesday that no patriotic political party threatens anarchy, social instability, or unrest in their country.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given itself away as being interested only in the destabilisation of the country, peradventure it could then sneak its way back to power,” he said.

“Less than 24 hours after the Department of State Services (DSS) raised alarm about sinister plots by some elements to cause disorder in the land, using the energy crisis as a smokescreen, the PDP issued a statement, saying; “Our party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS if not addressed immediately.

“Which patriotic political party or organization ever threatens its country with anarchy, social upheaval and disorderliness, except one still smarting from its snout being yanked from the honeypot, as happened to PDP in 2015?”

The PDP had on Monday warned that Nigeria’s situation is getting to a boiling point and could trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 #EndSARS protest.

Adesina said #EndSARS signifies murder, mayhem mass destruction and cannibalism.