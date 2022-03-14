FG Hands Over Houses To Winners Of 1994 African Cup Of Nations

Houses have been allocated to winners of the 1994 African Cup of Nations by the Federal government.

At the official commissioning of the Housing Project under the National Housing Programme (NHP) Phase 1 in Abere, Osun State today March 14, President Buhari said the gesture is better late than never and that the players can pick up the keys to their houses at their preferred states.

The President who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, stated that the motive of the federal government was beyond improving the human condition of living through the housing projects, but it also provides an opportunity to fulfil the pledge it made.

“There is more to our message of change and improving the human condition in these housing projects.

They make possible, that which had seemed impossible. It provides an opportunity to remember our heroes, the valiant Super Eagles, to whom our country made a promise of providing housing for winning the 1994 African Cup of Nations, which has remained unfulfilled before now.

On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, it is a great honour for me to redeem the promise Nigeria made to these patriotic Nigerians, even if belatedly.

Any one of them can pick houses from any of the 36 states. I invite you to pick from that which is being commissioned today.

As the saying goes, it is better late than never and I have approved allocation to redeem the outstanding allocation to 22 members of the Super Eagles in National Housing Estate located in their state of choice, and their keys and title documents will be handed over at the commissioning in their state while the remainder of the housing is allocated to willing members of the public,” the President stated.

The project commissioned on Monday consists of 72-units of the housing, comprising 24-units in a condominium (1 bedroom-4, 2bedroom-16, 3 bedroom-4), 28-units 2 (Two) Bedrooms and 20-units 3 (Three) Bedroom bungalows.