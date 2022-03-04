FG To Give Each Ukraine Returnee $100 In Abuja

It has been revealed that Nigerian returnees from Ukraine will each receive $100 upon their arrival in Abuja.

The returnees are expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday morning.

Chairperson of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Thursday evening said on her official Twitter handle that stranded Nigerians were about to take off from Romania.

“Stranded Nigerians in #Ukraine about to take off from to take off from Bucharest, Romania en route Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja today, 03/02/2022 with an expected arrival 0400 am local time on 04/03/2022,” she tweeted.

Thousands of Nigerians have fled Ukraine as Russia continues to attack the country.

Many Nigerians have fled to neighbouring countries like Poland, Romania and Hungary.

The Nigerian Government on Wednesday announced that it had approved $8.5 million for the evacuation of citizens.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, said stranded Nigerians would be airlifted from Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania.

Two flights from Air Peace and one from Max Air will evacuate the Nigerians.