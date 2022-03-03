FG To Renegotiate Agreements With ASUU Over Strike

The Federal Government is making moves to see that the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU is called off.

The government has now setup a 7-man team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement it had with ASUU.

The report revealed that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu appointed a 7 man team headed by Prof. Emeritus Nimi Briggs-(Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo) as Chairman.

The latest development comes after members of the National Association of Nigerian Students NANS took a protest to the ministry in Abuja to express their displeasure over the strike.

Recall that the Minister of Education walked out on the students that fateful day, a situation that infuriated some of the protesters.

Reconstituting the team, Adamu, noted that there is a need to speedily bring to a conclusion, all outstanding issues in the 2009 agreement in order to achieve the desired industrial peace on our campuses.

A statement released by the ministry indicated that the team will be inaugurated by the Minister on Monday, the 7th of March, 2022 at the Minister’s Conference room, headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja by 12 noon.