FG To Stop Payment For Unused Electricity

The Federal Government will soon stop paying for unused electricity, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Chairman, Sanusi Garba, has said.
Garba told reporters in Abuja that issues surrounding the N1.6 trillion debt which electricity Generating Companies(GenCos) are demanding its payment, were technical.
Apparently accusing GenCos of lacking the capacity to deliver, he said that “it will be reckless to sign agreement for the generation plants for capacity that has not been delivered.”
Pointing out that some of the GenCos have no effective contract on payment of unused electricity, Garba said: “If a generation company has effective Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), that provides for payment of a certain level of capacity, then there is an obligation to pay.
“A number of generation companies however has no effective contract that guarantees the payment of the so-called unutilised capacity.