‘Fighting Inflation Is My Focus At This Time’ — Emefiele Speaks On Rumoured 2023 Presidency Bid

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigerians (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has stated that he is focused on fighting inflation and designing a robust monetary policy for the country.

He said this in a series of posts made via his official Twitter handle on Monday.

The CBN governor was reacting to reports regarding his rumoured bid for presidency in 2023.

“My focus at this time is a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation which is now a global problem; building a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy,” the tweet reads.

“Development finance and supporting farmers & manufacturers in our self-sufficiency and import substitution drive; raising N15 trillion for InfraCo infrastructure financing;

“Building a world-class International Financial Center in Lagos; as we support the @MBuhari Administration to finish strong.#NoDistractionsPlease.”