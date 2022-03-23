Filmmaker Ugezu J Ugezu Calls Out Ladies Who Pose For The Camera With Their Backsides

Controversial Nollywood Actor, Ugezu J Ugezu has shared his opinion about women who pose for the camera with their backside.
According to the actor, majority of the ladies who cannot take photos without posing to show off their backs have nothing tangible ‘upstairs’.
The filmmaker made the assertion on his Instagram page. In his words:
“Check this out, majority of the babes who pose for the camera with their backs, instead of standing elegantly like a lady to showcase the super class of feminine beauty, do not have anything upstairs.
“They are convinced their backs will open all doors. What a classless piece of reasoning! You will be disappointed to engage them in intelligent discussions.
“NOTE! I used the word majority. NOT all”
With the troubling and increasing rate of the ‘get-rich-quick’ syndrome, Ugezu seemed bothered with the way things were going.