Forex Scarcity Worsens As Banks Cut Customers’ Int’l Spending To $50

Scores of customers of Nigerian banks were jolted on Thursday over notices from their banks announcing the restriction of their international transaction limit to as low as 20 dollar and 50 dollar, being the lowest in several years.

The daily international withdrawal limit has been around $100 for most banks until yesterday.

Banks had in 2020 stopped the use of naira cards for ATM foreign currency withdrawals while reviewing monthly international spending using naira cards from $500 to $300 and ultimately to $100.

Nigeria’s foreign reserves were down by 1.60 per cent between December 2021, ($40.52 billion) to March 2, 2022 ($39.87bn).

In the latest development however, Zenith Bank and First Bank cut international spending using naira cards from $100 monthly to $20 and $50 respectively.

Zenith Bank in a note titled “Temporary Suspension of International ATM Withdrawals/POS Payments and Review of Web Transactions Limit Using Zenith Bank Cards” to its customers, said it is reviewing naira card spending on web transactions from $100 to $20.

It also suspended the usage of its naira card for cash withdrawals on International Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and Point of Sales (PoS) transactions, noting that its latest management decision was due to economic reality.

First Bank noted that “Your monthly international limit on your naira card has been reduced to $50. For a higher limit, get a Visa Debit Multi-currency card at the nearest branch.”